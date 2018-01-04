BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is no longer accepting planes that have been diverted because of the snow storm along the East Coast.
The agency that runs New York City-area airports says all flights have been suspended temporarily at JFK and LaGuardia airports due to wind and whiteout conditions.
At Newark Liberty airport in New Jersey, airlines had cancelled 867 flights as of noon Thursday, 73 percent of normal flight activity.
