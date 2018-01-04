BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charges have been dropped against two men who were arrested after police said they found 29 pounds of suspected fentanyl and morphine in their Baltimore corner store last month, The Baltimore Sun reports.
Ahmed Alraohani, 49, and Sharif Shaibi, 22, who both worked at the store, spent about a month in jail after the raid on Charles Village Discount Mart.
After a Wednesday court hearing, they were released.
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby’s office confirmed to The Sun Wednesday that the charges were dropped because the substances recovered from the store were not considered “controlled dangerous substances.”
Mosby’s office did not say what the substances were, however.
Police are expected to release more information about the case Thursday.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook