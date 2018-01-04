BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man suspected of freezing to death in Wisconsin had gone outside to smoke cigarettes after getting into an argument, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office reports.
The Journal-Sentinel reports 51-year-old John W. Boehm was found in a van behind his Milwaukee home Sunday morning.
The report shows that Boehm got into an argument with his partner over his drinking, and went outside to smoke in a van, which is where he would typically go to smoke.
Boehm was not found until the next day, after his partner was unable to reach him. Boehm appeared to be trying to undress before his death, which authorities say is evidence of “paradoxical undressing,” in which those suffering from hypothermia feel as though they are burning up.
The body of a 34-year-old man was found in another location in the city Sunday afternoon.
