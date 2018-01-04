BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — A Maryland sheriff’s office recruit accused of sex offenses involving a minor has been fired.
News outlets report that 20-year-old Nicholas Paul Carini was arrested Wednesday in connection with an Aug. 20 incident. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Carini was a correctional deputy recruit, part of an entry-level class set to graduate from the training academy on Jan. 17.
Following an investigation by the Harford County Child Advocacy Center, Carini was charged with sex abuse of a minor, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense. No further information has been released.
The sheriff’s office says Carini was released on his own recognizance after an appearance before the District Court Commissioner.
It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
