WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Powerful Nor'easter Hits Md., Eastern Shore Under State Of Emergency | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Harford County Sheriff's Office

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — A Maryland sheriff’s office recruit accused of sex offenses involving a minor has been fired.

News outlets report that 20-year-old Nicholas Paul Carini was arrested Wednesday in connection with an Aug. 20 incident. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Carini was a correctional deputy recruit, part of an entry-level class set to graduate from the training academy on Jan. 17.

Following an investigation by the Harford County Child Advocacy Center, Carini was charged with sex abuse of a minor, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense. No further information has been released.

The sheriff’s office says Carini was released on his own recognizance after an appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch