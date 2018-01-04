WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Powerful Nor'easter Hits Md., Eastern Shore Under State Of Emergency | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Shortly after noon Thursday, I-95 was shut down in both directions due to a tractor trailer accident on the Tydings Bridge.

It appears that the truck overturned on the bridge headed southbound. There are bridge wind restrictions in place today.

The Maryland Transportation Authority reports that northbound I-95 traffic is being detoured at MD 155 (Exit 89) and southbound I-95 traffic is being detoured at MD 222 (Exit 93).

This story will be updated as more details become available.

