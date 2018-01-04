BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former NFL player and current Baltimore teacher Aaron Maybin is helping raise awareness for Baltimore students who are dealing with frigid temperatures while in their classrooms.

Maybin posted a video on Twitter Wednesday of his class at Matthew A. Henson Elementary School, which currently doesn’t have heat.

The students talk about how cold they are, with one student claiming he had frostbite.

Maybin then tweeted out a GoFundMe that is raising money for space heaters to keep the kids warm during the school day.

To everyone that has been asking me how they can help with the classes that are currently without heat, these are women that I know that are raising money to buy space heaters to help Keep our kids warm until we work out a solution. https://t.co/f1n2PfSH0U — Aaron Maybin (@AaronMMaybin) January 3, 2018

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe had already surpassed it’s $20,000 goal.

