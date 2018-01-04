Baltimore
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
WJZ-13
Watch WJZ mornings 5-7AM, Noon, 4,5,6 & 11PM. It’s WJZ Maryland’s News Station. Click here for WJZ news stories Contact us with your tips, questions, comments & concerns! WJZ-TV anchors and reporters Send us […]
105.7 The Fan
VISIT THE 105.7 THE FAN HOMEPAGE Welcome to 105.7 The FAN on CBSBaltimore.com. 105.7 along with WJZ-TV and CBS Sports Radio 1300 give you the best Baltimore has to offer. Follow Us: Listen to 105.7 […]
CBS Sports Radio 1300
Welcome to CBS Sports Radio 1300 on CBSBaltimore.com. CBS Sports Radio offers around-the-clock national sports coverage and programming, harnessing the power and resources of CBS RADIO and the award-winning CBS Sports. High-profile personalities from […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Home
News
All News
National News
Local News
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll County
Harford County
Howard County
HealthWatch
Watch + Listen
Only CBS
Latest News
Powerful Nor'easter Hits Md., Eastern Shore Under State Of Emergency
As a powerful nor'easter is moving up the coast, it's bringing snow, ice, rain, strong winds and rough surf to pretty much the entire east coast, including Maryland.
Report: Man Suspected Of Freezing To Death Went Outside To Smoke
A man suspected of freezing to death in Wisconsin had gone outside to smoke cigarettes after getting into an argument.
Videos
News
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland
Local NCAA
Baltimore Gameday Uncensored
Odds
NFL
Featured Sports
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Picks
CBS Local Sports talent from across the country looks at the Wild Card weekend match-ups. Who are our NFL experts picking in the playoffs?
Ray Lewis Weighs In On NFC Wildcard Weekend
Inside The NFL analyst Ray Lewis weighs in on the 2018 NFC Wildcard Weekend.
Sports Podcasts
The Scott Garceau Show
The Norris & Long Show
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Weather Maps
School Closings
Weather Blog
Traffic
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Drone 13
Health
Manic Monday
Morning Edition
On Demand Videos
News
Weather
Audio
Featured Podcasts
The Vinny & Haynie Show
Sports Rehab
The Scott Garceau Show
The Norris & Long Show
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown Baltimore
When trying to grab a quick lunch, people often choose the path of least resistance.
Best Baltimore Restaurants To Cater Your New Year's Eve Party
One way to make certain that your New Years Eve Party rocks is to find a good caterer.
See
Best Ways To Spend New Year's Day With Your Family In Baltimore
There are plenty of activities going on in Charm City to give you and your family a day of fun before going back to the daily grind. Consider some of these exciting activities that will be enjoyable for adults and children.
Best Holiday Markets In Baltimore
No city enjoys its holidays more than Baltimore.
Play
Best Local Gift Card Ideas In Baltimore
Anyone can buy a gift card to Target or another big box store, but consider this: Baltimore is littered with locally owned shops and restaurants.
Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events Near Baltimore
Looking to adopt a new four-legged family member for the holidays? The greater Baltimore area offers several opportunities to meet, and adopt a new animal companion looking for a forever home.
Contests
WJZFM Contest Rules
WJZ’s 2018 Black History Oratory Competition
WJZ’s Black History Oratory Competition is open to students in grades 9-12 residing in Maryland.
Friends & Neighbors
Is your local church, synagogue, school, or neighborhood organization throwing a festival or fundraiser? CBS Radio/ Baltimore & Jiffy Lube appreciate our listeners and our community! We want to give back by showing up with The Friends& Neighbors van at your event.
Now Available For iPad, iPhone & Android
Select "Baltimore," sit back and let the new CBSLocal™ iPad, iPhone and Android app update you on the latest news, sports, weather, and traffic in your city.
More
Travel
Best Vacations Spots For Extreme Winter Sports
Visit any one of these leading vacation spots that offers something for everyone and especially for the thrill-seekers.
5 Places To Visit In January
Whether you prefer a winter wonderland, a pristine white sand beach, or, perhaps, just some adventure, these are five great places to visit in January.
Best Places For Ice Fishing In The US
As much a skill as it is a sport, ice fishing isn't for the faint of heart. Face the chilly challenge prepared with all the essential clothing, equipment, and gear and go to the right places to be rewarded with plenty of fish.
Best Backcountry Skiing In North America
Five featured North American ski resorts with optional backcountry skiing.
More
Deals
Events
WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER
: Powerful Nor'easter Hits Md., Eastern Shore Under State Of Emergency
|
Download The WJZ Weather App
|
School Closures/Delays
|
WJZ Radar
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Picks
January 4, 2018 at 12:15 pm
Filed Under:
Expert Picks
,
NFL
,
Wild Card Weekend
Photo Credit: Shaban Athuman/Getty Images
More From CBS Baltimore
Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
Mix 106.5
Today's 101.9
HFS 104.9
Sports Radio 1300
105.7 The Fan
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
WJZ Live
The Vinny & Rob Show