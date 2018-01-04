BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Anne Arundel County Police Department have announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction to a New Year’s Eve party shooting that left a college football player from Maryland paralyzed.

Marshall redshirt freshman defensive tackle Larry Aaron, 19, was left paralyzed after being struck by stray gunfire, his mother, Melissa Aaron, told the Herald-Dispatch

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, at a home on Bastille Road in Severn. Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the back.

RELATED: Two People Shot At New Year’s Eve Party

Melissa Aaron told the Herald-Dispatch that Aaron’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, but he is paralyzed.

“Advertised it on Snapchat and through social media. Quickly got out of hand, and got to the point where it couldn’t be controlled,” said Anne Arundel County PD Lt. Ryan Frashure.

Frashure says as many as 150 teenagers and young adults packed the house after seeing the party on Snapchat.

Detectives have been asking partygoers to hand over any pictures or videos from the hours before.

“Let our detectives take a look at those and see if it’s something they can use to identify a suspect,” Frasure added.

Police say since a lot people learned about the party on Snapchat, they came from all over, even from out of state and out of town, which is complicating the investigation.

A 17-year-old was also hit in the arm by the gunfire.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at (410) 222-6155.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook