BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As a powerful nor’easter is moving up the coast, it’s bringing snow, ice, rain, strong winds and rough surf to pretty much the entire east coast, including Maryland.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The warning covers Worcester County, Somerset County and Wicomico County. It began at 7 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 1 p.m. Thursday. Heavy snow is expected, between 6 and 10 inches of accumulation and even up to 12 inches in some places, according to the National Weather Service.

Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester Counties in anticipation of the snowfall.

“I urge all Lower Shore residents – and all Marylanders – to stay warm, stay safe, and avoid unnecessary travel. Freezing temperatures and heavy winds mean increased danger on our roads, even after the snow has stopped falling,” Gov. Hogan said. “The state stands ready to offer any and all necessary resources to impacted counties.”

A Winter Storm Warning that went into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will last until 5 p.m. Thursday covers most of the rest of Maryland’s eastern shore — Kent, Queen Anne’s Talbot and Caroline counties. Between 4 and 7 inches of snow could be seen there.

A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday, has been expanded to include all of central Maryland, including the Baltimore and D.C. metro areas. Just about 1 inch of snow is expected in those areas.

WJZ’s Mike Hellgren is in Ocean City this morning, where he says U.S. 50 leading into town and the town itself are completely covered in snow.

Meanwhile, in Baltimore, some roads are clear, while others are snow-covered.

41st Street snow covered.

WJZ with complete storm coverage @MikeWJZ on Route 50 @HellgrenWJZ in Ocean City where heavy snow is falling. pic.twitter.com/0UzJaZKjMc — Ron Matz WJZ (@RonMatzWJZ) January 4, 2018

