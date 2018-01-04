BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old is now behind bars after police say she shot a 19-year-old back in December.
The Baltimore Police Department reports the shooting happened on December 15, in the 400 block of Diener Place.
Responding officers met with the 19-year-old victim at a local hospital.
Following their investigation, police determined that Rai’Asia Lee was the shooter.
She was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook