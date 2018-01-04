WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Powerful Nor'easter Hits Md., Eastern Shore Under State Of Emergency | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old is now behind bars after police say she shot a 19-year-old back in December.

The Baltimore Police Department reports the shooting happened on December 15, in the 400 block of Diener Place.

Responding officers met with the 19-year-old victim at a local hospital.

Following their investigation, police determined that Rai’Asia Lee was the shooter.

She was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder.

