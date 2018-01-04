BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The nor’easter that brought snowfall to Maryland Thursday will cause whipping winds overnight.

While Maryland was spared the worst of this powerful storm system, the Eastern Shore got the bulk of our state’s snow.

While BWI recorded just an inch of snowfall, places like Ocean City and Salisbury saw near 11 inches.

Strong winds followed quickly on the heels of the snowfall.

Gusts near 50 mph were recorded across the state, starting in the afternoon and continuing into the evening.

The frigid temperatures and blustery conditions mean dangerous wind chills overnight into tomorrow morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday through 12 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures will plummet into the single digits and low teens.

Combine those numbers with winds between 20 and 25 mph, and wind chills will be around 5 above zero to 10 below zero. Don’t expect much relief on Friday. While we’ll wrap up the work week with sunshine things will still be frigid and breezy. Afternoon temps will struggle to get out of the upper teens in the afternoon.

