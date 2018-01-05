WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Nor'easter Leaves Behind Heavy Snow In Ocean City|Wind Chills To Reach Below Zero|Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite a cold day ahead on Friday, airlines are operating on regular schedules in Baltimore .

But BWI officials say some flights remain impacted by the winter storms that have affected the east coast. Airport officials say travelers should check with their airlines for updated flight status information.

On Thursday, winter storms forced airlines to cancel nearly 5,000 flights. Many of the cancellations and delays were coming from Boston and Hartford, Connecticut. In New York, JFK was closed due to the conditions.

