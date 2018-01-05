BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cold weather trend that’s gripping Maryland started on Christmas, and it’s not over yet. Teens or single digits will be the reality through Saturday, causing problems across the area.

“It’s a freezer; it’s deep freeze, for sure,” says Brenda Hughes of Baltimore

It’s so cold, Baltimore’s Health Department extended a Code Blue Alert that was originally issued Christmas night.

Dots all over Baltimore City and County show problems that are spewing out of the ground.

On Dunvale Road in Towson, the pavement iced over, while a stretch of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville is frozen.

The Department of Public Works issued mandatory, 12-hour overtime shifts without leave starting today.

“Every time we knock one down, we’ve got two more coming in,” Rudolph Chow of DPW said.

Another water main break popped up on Bradhurst Road Friday evening. With temperatures projected to be in the single digits Friday night, water could freeze overnight.

WJZ’s Meg McNamara says Baltimore may hit a record low tonight.

“Baltimore is headed for a low of 5 degrees at BWI — that would match the record set back in 1904 of 5 degrees,” McNamara said.

Baltimore will see even colder lows Saturday night.

“Baltimore is expected to dip down to 2 degrees, that would break the record of 3 degrees set back in 2014,” McNamara said.

Doctors says this is the type of weather that could affect vital organs.

“Patients with hypothermia can experience a lot of cardiac arrhythmias, so sometimes hypothermia can actually slow down the heart,” says Dr. Emmanuel Oke of Sinai Hospital’s emergency department.

For that very reason, several groups have canceled outdoor activities this weekend, including the 32nd Street Farmers’ Market.

“In conditions like this, we have to consider both the vendors and the customers who come to the market,” says Marc Rey of the 32nd Street Farmers’ Market. “Really, people shouldn’t be out in cold this brutal.”

