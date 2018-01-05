BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore City Schools work to keep their buildings warm over the bitterly cold days, a college student felt compelled to help students.

22-year-old Samierra Jones, a Coppin State senior launched a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $20,000 to bring heaters, coats, hats, and gloves to students who attend Baltimore City Schools. So far, the goal of raising $20,000 has been exceeded. Funds are now at $42,440.

This week, photos surfaced on social media showing students huddled together to keep warm. On Thursday, the Baltimore Teachers Union asked administrators to shut down schools for the rest of the week. One teacher told WJZ that some teachers have brought space heaters to school.

In a recent report by our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, Baltimore City schools have had to return millions in state funding for building repairs after projects to fix failing heating systems and roofs grew too expensive or took too long.

Since 2009, city schools have lost out on about $66 million in state funding for repairs after approved projects fell through, in order to prevent waste, according to state records.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook