WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Nor'easter Leaves Behind Heavy Snow In Ocean City|Wind Chills To Reach Below Zero|Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, Deer Struck, Harford County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A State Highway Administration driver was trapped in his company truck Friday morning when a deer was struck and lodged on top of him.

deer versus truck Deer Struck By Maryland Truck; Lodged On Top Of Driver

Courtesy of Samantha Nelson.

The Darlington Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook the damage the deer did to the vehicle. They say the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Route 136 between Trappe Road and the Deer Creek Bridge in Harford County.

The department says the driver was safely extracted and “Luckily everyone (but the deer) is OK.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch