BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A State Highway Administration driver was trapped in his company truck Friday morning when a deer was struck and lodged on top of him.
The Darlington Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook the damage the deer did to the vehicle. They say the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Route 136 between Trappe Road and the Deer Creek Bridge in Harford County.
The department says the driver was safely extracted and “Luckily everyone (but the deer) is OK.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook