BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The office for Rep. Elijah Cummings released a statement Friday stating the congressman was admitted to the hospital for a minor procedure related to an infection.
The statement says Congressman Cummings was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital for a bacterial infection in his knee. Doctors drained the infection and say he is expected to make a full recovery.
On the same day, Cummings’ wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, announced she was withdrawing from the Democratic primary for Maryland governor “due to personal considerations.”
It isn’t clear if the withdrawal is related to Congressman Cummings’ health.
Cummings had a medical procedure done on his heart back in May of 2017, which sidelined him for a few months.
