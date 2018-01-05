WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Single Digit Temps, Wind Chill Make For Frigid Day, Code Blue Extended|  Nor'easter Leaves Behind Heavy Snow In Ocean City| Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Rep. Elijah Cummings

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The office for Rep. Elijah Cummings released a statement Friday stating the congressman was admitted to the hospital for a minor procedure related to an infection.

The statement says Congressman Cummings was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital for a bacterial infection in his knee. Doctors drained the infection and say he is expected to make a full recovery.

On the same day, Cummings’ wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, announced she was withdrawing from the Democratic primary for Maryland governor “due to personal considerations.”

RELATED: Maya Cummings Withdraws From Maryland Governor’s Race

It isn’t clear if the withdrawal is related to Congressman Cummings’ health.

Cummings had a medical procedure done on his heart back in May of 2017, which sidelined him for a few months.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments (2)
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    January 5, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    A common pimp from the early 70’s. Who cares?……………

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. HMichael Hawkins (@HMichaelHawkins) says:
    January 5, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Apparently, illness or death is the only way we are going to get rid of this moron. The idiots in Baltimore, when they are not out killing each other, keep re-electing this POS to Congress.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch