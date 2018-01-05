WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert Extended As Brutal Cold Continues | Snow, Frigid Conditions Continue To Wreak Havoc Across Maryland | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A firefighter has been seriously injured while putting out a house fire in Baltimore Friday night.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Wilhelm St around 5:30 p.m.

Crews found flames on the first and second floor of the home, and were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with “serious injures,” according to the department.

Officials say the home was vacant.

