BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A firefighter has been seriously injured while putting out a house fire in Baltimore Friday night.
The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Wilhelm St around 5:30 p.m.
Crews found flames on the first and second floor of the home, and were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
One firefighter was taken to a hospital with “serious injures,” according to the department.
Officials say the home was vacant.
