BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are hoping a new $10,000 reward will encourage witnesses to hand over photos and video related to the person who shot and paralyzed 19-year-old Marshall University football player Larry Aaron.

“This could have been anybody’s child or anybody’s kids that were at this party,” Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Ryan Frashure.

Police say there were plenty of witnesses. As many as 150 young people were packed into a home on Bastille Road in Severn for the New Year’s Eve party that quickly got out of hand.

Just moments after ringing in 2018, bullets started flying, but police say much of the party was documented on Snapchat.

“While that picture or that video from their cell phone may seem insignificant to them, it may be a small piece of the puzzle that detectives may need to help identify a suspect or some other witnesses that they need to talk to in this case,” Frashure said.

Aaron’s family wrote on a fundraising page that he is now paralyzed from the waist down — a devastating injury for the defensive lineman, and an open case with leads running dry.

One other person was shot at the party. That person’s name has not yet been released.

