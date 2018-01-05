BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County authorities are at the scene of a hazmat situation, where an ammonia leak occurred.

The incident, which is now contained, occurred in the 8200 block of Beechwood Road at American Yeast Sales.

Baltimore County officials say ammonia escaped from an exterior valve.

Captain Jeff Long says the building where the incident occurred has been evacuated.

Re: hazmat at 8200 blk Beachwood Rd: #BCoFD crews have been monitoring air in neighborhoods adj to Yeast plant & across Back River. Leak is now contained. Building was evacuated; #BCoFD continue to monitor.^EA — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) January 5, 2018

Authorities say a worker was exposed to the chemical and is being evaluated by medics.

