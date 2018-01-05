WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Nor'easter Leaves Behind Heavy Snow In Ocean City|Wind Chills To Reach Below Zero|Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Maryland, Oysters, Winter weather

BALTIMORE (AP) — Frigid temperatures combined with unusually low tides caused by Thursday’s coastal storm could pose a problem for Maryland oyster farmers.

The Baltimore Sun reports that farm-raised oysters could die if exposed to cold air for a prolonged period of time.

Thursday’s storm has been followed not only by unusually cold temperatures but unusually low tides, as wind patterns have pulled water out of the Chesapeake Bay north toward Boston.

Temperatures have fallen to single digits, and the cold weather and low tides are forecast to continue through the weekend.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch