WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Nor'easter Leaves Behind Heavy Snow In Ocean City|Wind Chills To Reach Below Zero|Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Annapolis, Local TV, Maryland, Medical Marijuana

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are poised to act early in the upcoming legislative session on two high-profile issues: paid sick leave and medical marijuana.

The General Assembly gathers Wednesday. Democrats, who control the assembly, are expected to make a priority of overriding Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of paid sick leave for businesses with 15 or more employees.

The Republican governor is supporting an alternative measure to phase in five days of sick leave for businesses with 25 or more employees in 2020. He says the measure supported by Democrats will hurt businesses.

Democrats say their bill will affect about 700,000. It would take effect 30 days after a veto override.

Lawmakers plan a vote early in the session to expand the number of licenses to grow medical marijuana to include minority-owned businesses.

Maryland lawmakers are poised to act early in the upcoming legislative session on two high-profile issues: paid sick leave and medical marijuana.

The General Assembly gathers Wednesday. Democrats, who control the assembly, are expected to make a priority of overriding Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of paid sick leave for businesses with 15 or more employees.

The Republican governor is supporting an alternative measure to phase in five days of sick leave for businesses with 25 or more employees in 2020. He says the measure supported by Democrats will hurt businesses.

Democrats say their bill will affect about 700,000. It would take effect 30 days after a veto override.

Lawmakers plan a vote early in the session to expand the number of licenses to grow medical marijuana to include minority-owned businesses.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch