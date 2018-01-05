ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maya Rockeymoore Cummings has suspended her campaign for Maryland governor.
The wife of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings announced Friday she was withdrawing from the Democratic primary “due to personal considerations.”
Her announcement narrows the crowded Maryland Democratic primary for governor from eight to seven candidates. The primary is June 26.
Cummings is currently president and CEO of Global Policy Solutions, a Washington-based consulting firm she founded in 2005.
