BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The combined total for the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots is now $1.02 billion, the third-largest combined total for the two games.

The Maryland Lottery says the Mega Millions drawing has been raised to $450 million, with a cash option of $281.2 million, the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The Powerball jackpot sits at $570 million, with a cash option of $358.5 million, the fifth-largest in Powerball history.

If there is no winner for either jackpot, the next estimated jackpot for the Mega Millions is $560 million, and $725 million for the Powerball.

