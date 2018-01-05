BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The New York Yankees contacted the Baltimore Orioles again this week about acquiring all-star Manny Machado, according to CBS New York.

The Orioles have not received any offers yet that satisfy their demands for the Gold Glover.

The Orioles had a good five-year run from 2012 to 2016 that included three playoff appearances, and the cost of that success is seen in the contracts that were paid out to J.J. Hardy (now gone), Chris Davis (now problematic), Darren O’Day (rough 2017) and Mark Trumbo (ouch), in addition to the escalated arbitration payouts to several young stars over the past few years, Machado among them.

The O’s had the 10th highest payroll in MLB in 2017, so the complaint that they don’t spend money doesn’t ring true, according to WJZ’s Mark Viviano. Machado will command a contract in the neighborhood of $300 million dollars when he becomes a free agent after the 2018 season. One is to keep him for the final year of his contract and let Baltimore enjoy a Machado farewell season that’s destined to be a rough year given the lack of pitching and the rising dominance of division foes New York and Boston. Another option is to seek a significant trade for Machado that could bring young, talented pitchers to Baltimore in return- thereby getting a jump at filling a long-time need and beginning the process of building a team post-Machado.

