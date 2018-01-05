BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A powerful nor’easter has brought everything from snow, to ice, to strong winds onto the Eastern Shore.

Ocean City saw almost a foot of snow. And the eastern shore is under a state of emergency as state highway crews used almost 2,000 pieces of equipment on Thursday to keep the roads passable. But, Governor Larry Hogan says to use plenty of caution.

“People say oh it’s not that bad in certain places. But there’s ice, there’s blowing, wind conditions and very dry snow that’s creating in some cases six-foot wind drifts and we’ve seen cars completely buried in snow,” said Governor Hogan.

During the huge snow storm, hundreds were left stranded and power was out in some homes. Coastal flooding also took place along the shore.

Temperatures will also be low in Ocean City with wind chills in the negatives on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service the dangerous conditions will continue into Friday afternoon. In Dorchester, Worchester, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties, any melting snow that took place will refreeze. Many roads will be ice or snow covered which will result in hazardous travel.

And while it’s going to be cold on Friday, a lot of snow will need to be cleaned up. There has been significant drifting snow in the area. Maryland State Police say they have responded to more than 1,000 calls for service and almost 300 disabled vehicles. On the Eastern Shore, some of the roads have still not been plowed.

