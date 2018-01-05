WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Single Digit Temps, Wind Chill Make For Frigid Day, Code Blue Extended|  Nor'easter Leaves Behind Heavy Snow In Ocean City| Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Child Sex Abuse

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — A teachers’ aide and track coach described as a “predator” by a county prosecutor in southern Maryland has pleaded guilty to more than two dozen child sex abuse charges.

The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Carlos Deangelo Bell entered the plea Friday. His trial on more than 200 child abuse offenses had been set to begin Monday.

Authorities say Bell worked at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf. Media outlets report that Bell’s victims ranged in age from 11 to 17, and that he recorded some of those assaults, some of which took place on school grounds.

Court records show sentencing is scheduled for March 28.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch