105.7 The Fan presents the 4th Annual The Night Before featuring Dave Matthews Band, happening Saturday, February 3rd at the XCEL Energy Center. We’re kicking off the biggest game in sports with the biggest night in music. The Night Before is sold out, and your only way in is to win!

For your chance to win a trip to Minneapolis listen weekdays from January 8 to January 12 at 9:30am, 2:30pm and 5:30pm for the code word and cue to enter this national contest! When you hear it, text the code word to 72881 (message and data rates may apply) and you’ll be qualified to win this national contest or click here to enter the code word online! If you win one of the 15 trips you’ll also be qualified to win a meet and greet with Dave Matthews Band and 2 On Location Experiences Gameday Ticket Packages for February 4.

Trip package includes:

Roundtrip airfare for you and a friend to Minneapolis

Three nights hotel stay

2 tickets to see Dave Matthews Band on February 3, 2018

The Night Before is courtesy of:

105.7 The Fan

NFL On Location, your official pass for the ultimate Super Bowl 52 Experience. Super Bowl ticket packages on sale now, visit www.nflonlocation.com today!

TAO Group Minneapolis – get your tickets now for TAO Group Minneapolis! Check out BigGameMPLS.com.

For contest rules click here