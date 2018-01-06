WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Windchill Advisory In Effect Saturday Night Through Sunday | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a car and suspect after they say a man was shot in the head and killed while warming his car up Saturday.

Baltimore officers say at 11:40 a.m., they responded to the 6100 block of Macbeth Drive, where they discovered a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives say the victim was approached by the armed suspect, an altercation ensued, which led to the 22-year-old being shot in the head.

Investigators say the suspect then jumped in the victim’s 2004 white Acura TL and fled.

The license plates are 9CZ3843.

acura Police: Man Killed While Warming Up Car; Car Stolen

Credit: Baltimore police.

If you have any information on this incident detectives can be contacted at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch