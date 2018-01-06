BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a car and suspect after they say a man was shot in the head and killed while warming his car up Saturday.
Baltimore officers say at 11:40 a.m., they responded to the 6100 block of Macbeth Drive, where they discovered a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
Detectives say the victim was approached by the armed suspect, an altercation ensued, which led to the 22-year-old being shot in the head.
Investigators say the suspect then jumped in the victim’s 2004 white Acura TL and fled.
The license plates are 9CZ3843.
If you have any information on this incident detectives can be contacted at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.
