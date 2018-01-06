BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The deeper the freeze, the more issues arise on the roads and in pipes underground.

Central Maryland is still feeling the aches and pains of a dramatic cold spell — and it’s not over yet.

“Due to the air temperatures fluctuating, getting as cold as they are, tires are going flat,” says Terrell Young of the Maryland State Highway Administration.

AAA is experiencing an unprecedented 15,000 calls for help since the new year.

“Unfortunately, with these exceptionally cold temperatures, batteries lose up to about 60 percent of their strength, so that’s the primary call for service that we’re seeing,” says Ragina Averella of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Furnace repairmen and heating technicians have been slammed, too, as they work to get heat back on for hundreds of cold customers.

“This cold weather’s kept us all very, very busy,” Travis Dean of Michael & Son Services said.

On Harris Avenue in Parkville, neighbors say yet another water main break has left water gushing down the street and ice forming for more than a day.

The freeze seems to be too deep to handle for a region that isn’t used to weather this cold for this long.

