BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing 56-year-old man.
Gregory Ferrell was last seen Dec. 29 in the 3100 block of Greenmount Ave. wearing a light gray sweater with dark tones, a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Ferrell is about 5’5″ and weighs about 150 pounds. His car is described as a black Mazda CS7 with Maryland tags 1CA8798.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gregory Ferrell is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
