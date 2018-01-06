WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Windchill Advisory In Effect Through Sunday | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Record-breaking cold will blast Maryland overnight as temperatures will teeter near zero degrees.

At BWI, the overnight low is expected to be a mere two degrees, what would break the record of three degrees set in 2014.

We won’t get a reprieve from the whipping winds either. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

The state is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Wind chills as low as 20 below are expected for Western Maryland and 10 below for Central Maryland.

On Sunday, afternoon temperatures will likely leave the teens behind and top out in the low 20s.

Thanks to a decent amount of clouds Sunday night, temperatures will dip to near 15 degrees. That’s still below average, but certainly more mild than what we’ve had.

Monday may see some midday snow, sleet or freezing rain. The chance is about 40 percent and is something WJZ’s First Warning Weather be keeping a close eye on in the Weather Center. Highs Monday will actually make it into the 30s.

If you’re looking to thaw out, 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and 50s for Thursday and Friday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch