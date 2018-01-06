BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Record-breaking cold will blast Maryland overnight as temperatures will teeter near zero degrees.

At BWI, the overnight low is expected to be a mere two degrees, what would break the record of three degrees set in 2014.

We won’t get a reprieve from the whipping winds either. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

The state is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Wind chills as low as 20 below are expected for Western Maryland and 10 below for Central Maryland.

On Sunday, afternoon temperatures will likely leave the teens behind and top out in the low 20s.

Thanks to a decent amount of clouds Sunday night, temperatures will dip to near 15 degrees. That’s still below average, but certainly more mild than what we’ve had.

Monday may see some midday snow, sleet or freezing rain. The chance is about 40 percent and is something WJZ’s First Warning Weather be keeping a close eye on in the Weather Center. Highs Monday will actually make it into the 30s.

If you’re looking to thaw out, 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and 50s for Thursday and Friday.

