- Normal high & low: 41° & 25°
- Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon… then from 6pm Saturday – 6am Sunday. (Wind Chill values from 0 to -10) http://www.weather.gov/lwx/
Today
Sunny, with a high near 18.
Wind chill values as low as -5.
Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 2.
Wind chill values as low as -6.
Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.
Wind chill values as low as -4.
Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
South wind around 7 mph.
————————————————–
NWS Outlook
Arctic high pressure will gradually build overhead through tonight before moving offshore Sunday through Sunday night. A weak storm system will cross the region Monday and Monday night. Pacific high pressure will build across the region Tuesday, then move east the coast Wednesday. Another storm system may affect the region late in the week.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook