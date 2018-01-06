WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert Extended As Brutal Cold Continues | Snow, Frigid Conditions Continue To Wreak Havoc Across Maryland | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Tim Williams' Weather Blog
  • Normal high & low: 41° & 25°

 

  • Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon… then from 6pm Saturday – 6am Sunday.  (Wind Chill values from 0 to -10)  http://www.weather.gov/lwx/

 

Today

Sunny, with a high near 18.

Wind chill values as low as -5.

Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

 

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 2.

Wind chill values as low as -6.

Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

 

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Wind chill values as low as -4.

Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

 

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

South wind around 7 mph.

————————————————–

 

NWS Outlook

 

Arctic high pressure will gradually build overhead through tonight before moving offshore Sunday through Sunday night. A weak storm system will cross the region Monday and Monday night. Pacific high pressure will build across the region Tuesday, then move east the coast Wednesday. Another storm system may affect the region late in the week.

