BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s gaming industry is booming, with the state’s six casinos raking in a total of $141 million in December.

December was the second-best month in revenue for casinos in Maryland since they first started gaming back in 2010.

Maryland’s casinos are flourishing, and they finished 2017 on a high note.

“Now that all six are up and running, and have been going for a while, they are finding their niche in the market and we think this is going to be a good year ahead,” said Carol Gentry, with Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

Maryland’s gaming industry saw impressive numbers in December, giving a big boost to our local economy.

“Money from the casinos goes to the education trust fund and also local impact grant and local aid,” Gentry said. “Certainly the education trust fund is benefiting, and each of the individual communities are as well.”

With all six casinos now up and running, they are now betting on 2018 to roll in even more.

“They are figuring marketing, different marketing programs, what their players like, and each casino has the ability to determine what works best for them,” Gentry added.

The casino revenue record was first set in March of 2017, with $141.2 million.

In 2017, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming contributed a total of $1.117 billion.

