BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Elsa the Snow Queen is behind bars in Alabama after refusing to let go of her frozen grip that has much of the country in a deep freeze.

The Disney character was apprehended by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office a day after a wanted poster was released.

The tongue-in-cheek post was originally made by the Harlan Police Department in Kentucky several years ago, but the Slidell Police Department in Louisiana reissued a bounty for the snow queen after ice, snow and brutal cold slammed the United States from the deep south to New England. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office joined in on the search claiming, “She is wanted in connection with giving us this ridiculously cold weather.”

Elsa was taken into custody Friday, and the sheriff’s office thanked the public for helping in the frigid takedown.

“THANK YOU for helping us locate this dangerous fugitive!”

Jasmine, another Disney princess, had the snow queen’s ice-cold back, and showed up to bail out her friend. The sheriff’s office turned Elsa’s “bail money” into a fundraiser for The Fairytale Project in Birmingham, Ala. According to the organization, “We are a non-profit organization that uses characters to brings smiles, joy, hope and encouragement to children and adults facing difficult circumstances.”

The fundraiser reached its $1,000 goal in just three days.

The arrest may have been just what the Maryland area needs as a warm up is expected later this week.

