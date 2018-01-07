WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory Issued For MondayDownload The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:ATF, Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities say more than a dozen guns were stolen from an armory in Hanover, Maryland, Sunday morning.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted out a photo of the suspects Sunday night.

The ATF field division in Baltimore and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $10,000 reward for information. It is not abundantly clear the relationship between the Hanover Armory and the association, which is based in Newtown, Conn.

Anyone with information is asked to call 888-ATF-TIPS or submit a tip via the Reportitcom app.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch