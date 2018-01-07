BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities say more than a dozen guns were stolen from an armory in Hanover, Maryland, Sunday morning.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted out a photo of the suspects Sunday night.
The ATF field division in Baltimore and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $10,000 reward for information. It is not abundantly clear the relationship between the Hanover Armory and the association, which is based in Newtown, Conn.
Anyone with information is asked to call 888-ATF-TIPS or submit a tip via the Reportitcom app.
