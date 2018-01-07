BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A firefighter was treated for cardiac related issues after helping put out a fire in Joppa Sunday morning.
The fire was at a home in the 300 block of Avedon Court.
Responding crews arrived to find smoke showing from the one-story home.
One firefighter was transported for cardiac issues, but fire crews were able to get the flames under control. The firefighter’s condition has not been released.
No further details have been released at this point.
