WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHERWintry Mix Possible For Monday Afternoon | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Harford County, Harford County Fire and EMS

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A firefighter was treated for cardiac related issues after helping put out a fire in Joppa Sunday morning.

The fire was at a home in the 300 block of Avedon Court.

Responding crews arrived to find smoke showing from the one-story home.

One firefighter was transported for cardiac issues, but fire crews were able to get the flames under control. The firefighter’s condition has not been released.

No further details have been released at this point.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch