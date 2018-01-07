Filed Under:Baltimore Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they have recovered the vehicle that was stolen after a man was shot in the head and killed while warming his car up Saturday.

The vehicle was found in an alley in northeast Baltimore. Police did not say when the vehicle was found.

The 22-year-old victim was found fatally shot in the 6100 block of Macbeth Dr., just before noon on Saturday.

Police say their investigation suggests this was a targeted attack, where the suspect was specifically looking for this victim.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to call them at (410) 396-2100 or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.

