BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore experienced record-breaking cold Sunday morning.

The low of just one degree at BWI broke the record of three degrees set in 2014.

After that bone-chilling start, afternoon temperatures rebounded into the low 20s.

As frigid as that is, it’s a step in the right direction from the highs in the teens we’ve had lately.

Temperatures tonight will dip to around 18 degrees in Baltimore.

Our attention now turns to the wintry mix expected in Central Maryland Monday afternoon. The Winter Weather Advisories for Baltimore and surrounding areas start at 11 a.m. and continue through 9 p.m.

A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is expected. While amounts should be light, any freezing rain on untreated roads could make them very slick. Prepare for dangerous travel during the Monday afternoon and evening commute.

Hang in there, because once we get through tomorrow, warmer temperatures are waiting for us. Highs in the 40s are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, with 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

