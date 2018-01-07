WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory Issued For MondayDownload The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore experienced record-breaking cold Sunday morning.

The low of just one degree at BWI broke the record of three degrees set in 2014.

After that bone-chilling start, afternoon temperatures rebounded into the low 20s.

As frigid as that is, it’s a step in the right direction from the highs in the teens we’ve had lately.

Temperatures tonight will dip to around 18 degrees in Baltimore.

Our attention now turns to the wintry mix expected in Central Maryland Monday afternoon. The Winter Weather Advisories for Baltimore and surrounding areas start at 11 a.m. and continue through 9 p.m.

A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is expected. While amounts should be light, any freezing rain on untreated roads could make them very slick. Prepare for dangerous travel during the Monday afternoon and evening commute.

Hang in there, because once we get through tomorrow, warmer temperatures are waiting for us. Highs in the 40s are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, with 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch