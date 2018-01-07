BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders could see a wintry mix on their way home Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has warned of a potential winter commuting hazard for the Baltimore/Washington D.C. Metro area.
“The precipitation starts to move its way into the state by early [Monday],” said WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams. “We start to see a bit of a wintry mix along the 95 corridor in central Maryland around rush hour. This wintry mix could be sleet, maybe even some freezing rain.”
