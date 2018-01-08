BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the armed carjacking of a 69-year-old man last week in Baltimore County.

Police say the crime occurred on January 3, at 10:30 p.m., in the 4200-block of Cardwell Ave.

Responding officers found a man who had been attacked. Officers found that he had been attacked by six male suspects.

The suspects reportedly told the victim they would shoot him, before taking his car, and driving over the victim with his own vehicle. The victim remains in the hospital, and police say he is expected to survive.

Someone then reported seeing the stolen vehicle near Sturbridge Dr. and Pickering Dr.

Officers recovered the vehicle stolen during the carjacking, along with two other stolen vehicles, a dark green 2001 Chevrolet Suburban and a red 2007 Saturn Vue.

Officers were also able to arrest four teenagers in this case.

16-year-old Darian Maurice Hicks has been charged as an adult with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, armed carjacking, carjacking, and theft charges.

Taizjuan Eliza Waddell, 16, and Kimani William Graham, 16, each face charges of armed carjacking, carjacking, armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and theft charges.

A 15-year-old suspect was also charged as a juvenile in this case. Detectives are continuing to search for two additional suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020.

