BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say an ATM skimmer has been found at a Wawa in Westminster, Maryland.

Skimmers are illegal card readers that can be discretely attached to ATMs and gas pumps. The devices take data from credit or debit cards, including PIN numbers.

Westminster Police say a skimmer was found at an ATM inside the convenience store at 805 Leidy Road on Monday. A technician found the device while servicing the machine and turned it over to police.

It is not yet known what, if any, information has been compromised.

The machine was last serviced on New Year’s Eve and no devices were found. Anyone who may have used the ATM since Dec. 31, 2017 is urged to contact their bank to check for fraudulent charges.

If you suspect you are the victim of a fraudulent transaction, call the Westminster Police Department at 410-848-4646,

