WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wintry Mix Could Make For A Tricky Evening CommuteFull List Of School Closings/Delays | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:opioid crisis

BALTIMORE (AP) — Following the example of many other counties afflicted by the opioid crisis across the country, Baltimore County intends to file a federal lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturers and opioid distributors to recoup costs.

The county government released a statement Monday morning announcing its intention to seek monetary damages. County Executive Kevin Kamenetz says they believe the pharmaceutical industry “pressured and cajoled” doctors into prescribing opioids for chronic pain, misrepresenting the risk of addiction and leading to an increase of overdoses from heroin and prescription drug abused.

In the first six months of 2017, Baltimore County recorded 187 substance-related deaths, incurring costs related to first-responder intervention, counseling programs, employee prescription expense and loss of revenue, among other expenses.

The county will seek consolidation for trial with other similar cases.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch