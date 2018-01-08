BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been found dead and a firefighter has been injured in a house fire in Baltimore.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3700 block of S. Hanover St. around 8 p.m. Monday.

#BCFD is on scene of a 2-Alarm 🔥 in the 3700blk of S. Hanover St. Heavy🔥 was showing thru the roof. One FF sustained non life threatening injuries. Cause is U/I @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/xzQ18OTATk — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 9, 2018

Crews found flames coming through the roof of the home, and were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The unidentified man was found by firefighters on the second floor in the rear of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook