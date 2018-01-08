WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wintry Mix Making For A Tricky Evening CommuteFull List Of School Closings/Delays | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been found dead and a firefighter has been injured in a house fire in Baltimore.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3700 block of S. Hanover St. around 8 p.m. Monday.

Crews found flames coming through the roof of the home, and were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The unidentified man was found by firefighters on the second floor in the rear of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

