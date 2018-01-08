BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amid an uproar about heating and plumbing problems in Baltimore City schools during a very cold couple of weeks, four schools were completely closed Monday and four others dismissed students before 10:30 a.m.

Early Monday morning, the school system announced that Bay Brook Elementary-Middle School, Furley Elementary School, James Mchenry Elementary School and Calverton Elementary/Middle would be closed.

School officials later said Lakewood Elementary School would be closed, because a pipe burst at the school as students were walking into the building.

Guilford Elementary/Middle School, Medfield Heights Elementary School and Independence School Local I ended up dismissing students at 10:15 a.m., due to “heat-related problems.”

All remaining city schools are dismissing students three hours early due to the possibility for inclement weather in the afternoon.

Dramatic pictures posted on Facebook Tuesday, of Baltimore students bundled up inside their classrooms, sparked outrage across the country and gained the attention of celebrities and politicians.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh were among those who expressed outrage at the conditions.

All city schools were closed on Friday, and over the weekend, the school district, the city and private contractors spent the weekend addressing the problems with heating systems and pipes.

“The day of reckoning has come,” city schools CEO Sonja Santelises said Sunday. “We all knew. State knew. District knew. City knew. We’ve had numerous reports that have talked about the age of the buildings…We, frankly, had the blessing of really warm winters. But now, under pressure of extended cold, the chickens are coming home to roost.”

At a Monday morning press conference to update the public on the problems, Mayor Pugh said the city is also updating its policy on opening rec centers or other public facilities where children can go when their school is closed.

“Any time a school closes, a rec center or a facility of public will be opened up and food will be provided,” she said.

