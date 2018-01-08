WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wintry Mix Could Make For A Tricky Evening CommuteFull List Of School Closings/Delays | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Baltimore City Public School, Baltimore Public Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Councilman Zeke Cohen proposed an emergency resolution Monday in support of Baltimore City Public School students.

When speaking about his proposal, Cohen said he spoke with students about the conditions at theirs schools.

One student said he couldn’t tell the difference between the temperature in his classroom, and the temperature outside.

He said another student asked him, “When you send us to schools that look like prisons, what do you expect us to become?”

The resolution calls for collaboration with city, state, and federal authorities for building maintenance and access to meals in the case of school closures.

This comes after Baltimore City Public Schools have come under fire for not having heat at some of their schools.

RELATED: Hogan Announces $2.5M To Help Heat Baltimore Schools

Gov. Larry Hogan announced $2.5 million in emergency funding to help fix the problems with heating Baltimore schools.

