BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say the homeowners of a house where the air inside tested positive for booze will not face charges for supplying alcohol to minors.

Montgomery County Police said in a statement Monday that there were no signs that the homeowners furnished alcohol to the underage attendees.

Six male residents, all 20-year-old American University students and Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity members, were initially charged with 126 counts each of supplying alcohol to minors. Each homeowner faced up to $315,000 in fines. The fraternity has been cited with three violations this school year and has four active sanctions.

According to the statement, the homeowners told police in December — when the party was held — that once they found out alcohol had been brought into the house by minors, they told the party goers that no alcohol was allowed. The residents told police they contacted some of the attendees’ parents. The homeowners’ claims were supported by at least one of the attendees who spoke with police. Both statements were captured by police body camera and by the follow-up investigation by detectives.

Loud music led police to the split-level rental home in the 6500 block of Elgin Lane in Bethesda, Maryland on Dec. 9, 2017.

Officers say around 70 underage kids were partying inside. Trash bags and insulation were covering the windows. Beer cans and liquor bottles littered the home.

The indoor ambient air registered .01 on a breathalyzer.

Officers administered breathalyzer tests to all party-goers, who ranged in age from 17 to 20.

A 17-year-old boy who attended the party and later went missing was found dead hours later by his father.

Police say Navid Sepehri was captured on unreleased body camera footage and appeared to be under the influence. But they let him go after the people he was with said they had already called his parents.

Sepehri attended Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda.

