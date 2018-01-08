BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man is in the hospital after his e-cigarette exploded while he was changing the batteries.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office reports the incident happened Sunday, just after 8:15 p.m., in the 800 block of Lee Ave. in Sykesville.
Authorities report the e-cigarette exploded after the batteries were changed, and the victim, identified as Michael Henry, received burns on 18 percent of his body.
Henry was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center to be treated for the burns.
No further details have been released at this time.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook