FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Police say a father stabbed his family’s dog to death after it started mauling his one-year-old daughter.

The Boston Herald reports that according to Falmouth, Massachusetts police the child was playing in the kitchen Sunday morning when the family pit-bull terrier attacked her, biting her in the face causing major trauma.

The father tried to pull the dog off but couldn’t.

Police said the father got a pistol from a nearby room, but realized it wasn’t loaded.

He then grabbed a knife and started stabbing the dog, which was fatally injured.

Police and medical personnel were called to the home at 8:54 a.m. The child was flown to a Boston hospital.

Police said the family had the dog for five years and it had no known history of aggression.

