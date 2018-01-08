ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has announced $2.5 million in emergency funding to help fix problems with heating in Baltimore schools.

Hogan also announced Monday he will submit legislation to create a new investigator general’s office to address mismanagement and a lack of accountability in school districts.

The Republican governor says Maryland has been making record investments in schools for years. He says Baltimore city received more than $12,000 per student in aid from the state, more than double the statewide average. And Hogan says in fiscal year 2018, the city received nearly $24 million more than it would have received under state funding formulas.

Hogan says his budget proposal for next year will again provide record education funding.

About 60 buildings experienced heat-related problems last week in Baltimore.

