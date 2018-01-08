BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy who was found dead after attending a massive house party in Bethesda last month had fake driver’s licenses.

Montgomery County Police were called to the 6500 block of Elgin Lane in Bethesda, Maryland, for a rowdy party with minors on Dec. 9, 2017. That was officers’ first encounter with Navid Sepehri.

Police say he was captured on unreleased body camera footage and appeared to be under the influence. But they let him go after the people he was with said they had already called his parents.

Hours later, Sepehri’s father said he found his son dead in a stream with a bottle of vodka in his pocket.

Police said in a statement Monday that the bottle was bought from a store outside of Montgomery County. Investigators located two identical, fraudulent Pennsylvania driver’s licenses on the teen when he was found. The licenses stated Sepehri was of a legal age to purchase alcohol. Detectives have not determined how the teen obtained the bottle of vodka.

Officers say around 70 underage kids were inside the party that Sepehri attened. Trash bags and insulation were covering the windows. Beer cans and liquor bottles littered the home.

The indoor ambient air registered .01 on a breathalyzer.

Officers administered breathalyzer tests to all party-goers, who ranged in age from 17 to 20.

